We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Brandon Cronenberg's New Horror Teaser Shows the Workplace Hazards of a Brain-Invading Assassin

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Possessor
Possessorbrandon cronenbergSci-FiHorrorBODY HORRORAndrea riseboroughJennifer Jason LeighSean BeanChristopher AbbottRossif SutherlandTuppence Middleton
4
Save
Andrea Riseborough in Possessor.
Andrea Riseborough in Possessor.
Photo: Neon
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Possessor, the latest from writer-director Brandon Cronenberg (2012's Antiviral; he’s also the son of horror icon David Cronenberg) stars Andrea Riseborough (Mandy) as an assassin who uses brain-implant tech to manipulate other people to take out her targets. What could go wrong?

Advertisement

As this first teaser suggests... a lot.

“As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment,” the official description informs us, “she becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.” That mind appears to be the one belonging to Christopher Abbott’s character; as you can see, the cast also includes the reliably great Jennifer Jason Leigh, with Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, and Sean Bean rounding out the roster.

There’s no release date given, or any indication whether Possessor will proceed straight to on-demand; all we know is that this latest Cronenbergian dive into body horror is “coming soon.”

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Crocs Monterey Strappy Wedge Sandals
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Here's Why Some of Peacock's Biggest Movies Are Already Disappearing From the Streaming Service

14,000-Year-Old Poop Found in Oregon Cave Turns Out to Be Human

7 Ways to Get Your Computer Screen Up on Your TV

QAnon Is Running for Congress