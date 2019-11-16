Brand New Cherry Flavor, a Supernatural Revenge Story, Is Headed to Netflix With Rosa Salazar in the Lead

Okay, this sounds fantastic: Deadline reports that Rosa Salazar, alongside an excellent cast including The Good Place’s most charming Floridian, have signed on for Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor, a new eight-episode series based on a horror novel by Todd Grimson.

In it, Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Undone) will star as Lisa Nova, described by Deadline as “an aspiring film director... who embarks on a mind-altering journey—from the streets of Beverly Hills to the forests of Brazil—of supernatural revenge.” Sounds metal. Joining Salazar will be a fantastic cast, including Catherine Keener (Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Ward (Agents of SHIELD) and (!) Manny Jacinto (The Good Place).

No word yet on the release date for the promising show, but it’ll be executive produced and written by Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) alongside Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero). The first episode will be directed by Arkasha Stevenson, who was responsible for the direction of the third season of Channel Zero. I can’t wait for Rosa Salazar’s roaring rampage of revenge.

