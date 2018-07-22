We might be entering the final day of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but its incredible cosplay feels like it’s only getting starting. io9 has got the best looks from Saturday, arguably Comic-Con’s biggest day, and we’re sharing them with you right now! Check out the video and photo slideshow, where you can catch X-Men Sentinels, multiple Landos, and yes, Pickle Rick. Have fun!

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Image: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo

Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo

Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo

Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo

Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

Advertisement