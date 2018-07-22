We might be entering the final day of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but its incredible cosplay feels like it’s only getting starting. io9 has got the best looks from Saturday, arguably Comic-Con’s biggest day, and we’re sharing them with you right now! Check out the video and photo slideshow, where you can catch X-Men Sentinels, multiple Landos, and yes, Pickle Rick. Have fun!

2000AD’s Judges are here to bust you.
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

This Avatar Na’vi is forming his own blue man group.
Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo
Try not to cry at this Up cosplay. It’s too late for us!
Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo
The Addams family that comic-cons together, stays together.
Image: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Fabulous dahlings, get a load of this Incredibles cosplay!
Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo
The Baron Administrator of Cloud City will see you now.
Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo
Dragon Ball Super’s Beerus, Whis, and the Zen-Ohs wanted to start up another tournament in San Diego.
Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo

The Force is a powerful ally indeed, but a few more lightsaber-wielding Jedi are always handy.
Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo
Jack Nicholson Joker always puts a smile on our face.
Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo
Poe Dameron reporting in with his own AMAZING Black One X-Wing!
Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Please note that this Lando has a can of Colt 45 holstered. Amazing.
Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo
The Bombshells arrive in the form of Black Canary, the Flash, and Mera!
Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo
Who wouldn’t accept a free hug from Baymax, honestly.
Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

The Avatar gang’s all here!
Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo
Steampunk Jedi: An elegant cosplay for a more civilized age.
Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo
Fallout 4's Piper and the Wanderer traded vaults for the halls of Comic-Con.
Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo

Ming the Merciless wants YOU.
Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo
Hawkgirl gets a feathery twist!
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo
Audrey II is on the hunt for some lunch. Run!
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

An uncanny team-up: X-Men’s Colossus and Contra’s Bill Rizer!
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo
Wally West returned in DC Rebirth,a nd now he’s returned to Comic-Con!
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo
The odds are in our favor with Domino on the case.
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

I’m not gonna say it. I’m not not gonna say it. I’m not gonna say it. Oh, fine: IT’S PICKLE RIIIIIIIICCCCK!!!!
Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo
Aren’t Tusken Raiders meant to walk in file?
Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo
The Macho Man is here!
Photo: Cheryl Eddy/Gizmodo

Honestly, we can’t blame Kylo—putting cloths on in the San Diego heat? No thanks.
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo
This Sentinel is amazing, right down to the lil’ X-Men all over it!
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo
Mantis and her little friend—puppet Rocket Raccoon!
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo

Waluigi hit comic-con to protest his absence from the next Smash Bros.
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo
Captain Marvel! Err, sort of. Sorry Shazam, we’re still not over the name change.
Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo
We couldn’t get a close up of these guys, but this lil’ X-Force at the Deadpool 2 panel was amazing!
Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

In awe at the size of this AT-AT. What an absolute unit.
Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo