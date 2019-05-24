Image: DC Comics

Todd McFarlane is having Spawn drama. James Cameron is excited for the next chapter of the Terminator franchise. Stranger Things’ David Harbour is hyping us up for season three. Plus new looks at iZombie and Cloak & Dagger’s next episodes and...cats? Spoilers meow!



Booster Gold

Appearing as a recent guest on The Fanboy Podcast, screenwriter Zack Stentz revealed he’s completed his script for a Booster Gold solo movie and is now waiting to hear back from DC/Warner Bros.

I do not know what’s going on with it right now, honestly. And I don’t know if the DC people know what’s going on with it. Their strategy seems to change depending on how […] most recent movie did. But I can tell you that a script has been turned in that the director and producer, Greg Berlanti, has proclaimed himself to be very happy with. And it’s something that’s ready to go, but DC and Warner Bros. would need to give the greenlight to it. The ball is in their court.

We’ve heard a lot of different things about this project over the last few years but let’s hope with the success of Shazam, WB is finally ready to move forward and give Michael Jon Carter the spotlight.

Spawn

Meanwhile, Todd McFarlane has threatened to “walk away” from his much-ballyhooed Spawn movie if investors pressure him to change his script too much.

The money’s sitting on the sidelines ready to go. I just need to get everyone that wants to put in money to shake their heads to the same script. As you can imagine, everyone has a slightly different version of it in their head. You just go and trying to appease a handful of people while not giving in to what it is that I’m trying to do myself. Because if I have to change it too much, I’ll just walk away from it all.

Corporate Animals



Creep 2 director Patrick Brice‘s upcoming horror/comedy starring Demi Moore, Jessica Williams, and Ed Helms will hit select theaters and On Demand simultaneously this August 9.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Bear McCreary’s theme for Rodan has been posted to Youtube.

Terminator: Dark Fate

A new featurette celebrates Linda Hamilton’s return to the Terminator franchise. In case you missed yesterday’s big trailer, here’s a link to that.

Utopia

Felisha Terrell and Dustin Ingram have joined the cast of the U.S. remake of Utopia. According to Deadline, Terrell will play Hailey Alvez, “a sharp, rising star in journalism” who asks John Cusack’s pharmaceuticals character “some serious, pointed questions,” while Ingram has been cast as an “eerily eccentric” comic book collector named Tallman.

Zomboat!

Leah Brotherhead, Hamza Jeetooa, Ryan McKen, and Cara Theobold are set to star in Zomboat!—an upcoming U.K. comedy concerning a group of survivors riding out the zombie apocalypse on a canal boat.

City of Ghosts

Deadline also reports Netflix has ordered “a hybrid documentary and animated series” from Adventure Time’s Elizabeth Ito, in which “a group of kids discover stories around their city by communicating directly with the ghosts who inhabit it.”

Outlander

The official Outlander Twitter page has our first look at Claire’s adorable new cat, Adso.

Stranger Things

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, David Harbour revealed Sheriff Hopper will do “a lot of really big action-y things” in the show’s third season.

It thrusts him into a discussion with Joyce [Winona Ryder]. She’s able to offer me some advice on how to deal with being a single parent and how to, like, you know, stop being so damn controlling…this season, Hopper does a lot of really big, like, action-y things. But he’s fatter than you’ve ever seen him and less capable of hurting people, but a little more capable because he’s just like a big elephant.

The outlet also shared this new photo of Mike hanging out with Eleven.

Agents of SHIELD

The fifth episode of season six is titled “The Other Thing” according to Spoiler TV.

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of a Ferris Bueller-esque teenager while Clive is forced to investigate the murder via FaceTime in the trailer for “Death Moves Pretty Fast”, next week’s episode of iZombie.

Cloak & Dagger

Finally, Tandy and Tyrone head to the Loa dimension in the trailer for “Level Up,” next week’s season finale of Cloak & Dagger.

