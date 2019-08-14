Image: Neon

The official trailer is here for Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner, Parasite, and while it may not be as genre-leaning as many of his earlier films (The Host, Snowpiercer, Okja), it’s definitely pitch-black comedy with at least a small side of horror, so we can’t resist sharing it here.



The official description is as follows:

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

And here’s the trailer:



By all accounts, the film—the first-ever South Korean movie to take the top prize at Cannes—features one of the world’s most exciting directors firing on all cylinders, and yes that is Bong regular Song Kang-ho playing what looks like another juicy role.

As the language in that trailer suggests, Parasite’s plot takes some major twists and turns along the way, so try not to read too much about it ahead of time. It comes out October 11.

