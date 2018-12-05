Photo: Sony

Sesame Street

Collider reports Anne Hathaway is currently in talks to play a human character named Sally in Jonathan Krisel’s upcoming Sesame Street movie.

Snake Eyes

According to The Wrap, Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) has finalized a deal to direct the G.I. Jone spinoff film.

Bond 25

Responding to recent rumors neither Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) or Ben Whishaw (Q) would return for Bond 25, director Cary Fukunaga stated the film’s script is still being written.

Who is saying those rumors? We haven’t finished the screenplay, so there is no way that anyone could know that. Those are two extraordinary actors, so if there is space for them in the story, I would absolutely want them there. But I don’t know yet what it’s going to be.

Cruella

Deadline says I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is being courted for Disney’s live-action (yes, another) 101 Dalmatian film, Cruella. The film is already set to star Emma Stone in the villainous role but the Hollywood Reporter adds that it “is being billed as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show, Margot Robie discussed the long Birds of Prey title and said it’s “not a very serious movie.”

It’s not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that. Birds of Prey makes it sound very serious, and then that’s kinda like Harley adding her ‘Hey, I’m in this, too.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The King of the Monsters trailer premieres December 9 at Brazil Comic Con, according to director Mike Dougherty on Twitter.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Spider-Ham gets his own theme song in the latest TV spot.

The Quake

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from the Norwegian disaster movie.

Pennyworth

Polly Walker has joined the cast of Batman’s butler spin-off Pennyworth as Peggy Sykes, “sister of Bet Sykes” and “one of Lancashire’s busiest and most successful dominatrixes. The sensible matriarch in a family of maniacs, Peggy is fiercely loyal, endlessly resourceful and lives by her own strange but rigorous moral code.”

Amazing Stories

Edward Burns will play government agent Bill Kaminski in an upcoming episode of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories reboot from Game of Thrones director, Mark Mylod.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

That Hashtag Show reports the series is now casting an actor between the ages of 20 and 40 to play the “attractive, sophisticated and devilishly charming” Dark Lord, aka, Lucifer Morningstar.

In the meantime, here’s a new trailer for the holiday special.

Supergirl

Deadline reports Jessica Meraz (Major Crimes) has been cast as Pamela “Menagerie” Ferrar, a member of Manchester Black’s antihero team, The Elite, with the ability to symbiotically manipulate a host of alien microorganisms.

Doctor Mirage

Deadline reports Laurie McCarthy (Reign) is now developing a television series based on the Shan Fong incarnation of the Valiant comics character, Doctor Mirage, for the CW. The character is a paranormal investigator and former television personality with the ability to communicate with the dead.

American Horror Story

Entertainment Tonight reports the Coven witches will return for a future season of American Horror Story.

Elseworlds

KSiteTV has a new poster for the Elseworlds crossover.

Meanwhile, here’s a new trailer for episode one.

Black Lightning

Finally, Black Lightning searches for Jennifer in the trailer for next week’s midseason finale, “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.