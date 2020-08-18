Boldly Get Into Star Trek Adventures and Become a Sentient Gun in the Latest Gaming News

Clockwise from left: The Great American Witch, Altered Carbon: Fightdrome, Human Druid miniature, and Warhammer: It’s Your Funeral. Image : Christopher Grey , Warcradle Studios , Strata Miniatures , Cubicle 7 Entertainment

Welcome back to Gaming Shelf, io9's column all about board games, RPGs, and tabletop gaming news. There have been plenty of exciting announcements following the online-only GenCon 2020, along with some really intriguing new Kickstarter campaigns. These include new miniatures based on the Dungeons & Dragons wheelchair combat ruleset, Wyrmwood’s latest convertible gaming table, and a Warhammer roleplay scenario about competing funerals.



News and Releases

Whose funeral goes first? Image : Cubicle 7 Entertainment

Warhammer: It’s Your Funeral

Graeme Davis and Cubicle 7 Entertainment have released a new Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, called It’s Your Funeral. It was first created during a GenCon 2019 panel, as audience members suggested ideas for different Warhammer RPG scenarios. Through it, the hilarious story of rival funerals was born. In this game, mourners are getting ready to bury Doktor Albrecht Ledermann in the Garden of Morr, the “ultimate leveling ground” for the deceased. However, the Countess Elise von Fürstenrecht’s funeral is at the same time. Both sets of mourners are trying to vie for the right to have their deceased person buried first, as at least one shifty-looking person tries to stir up trouble. The digital-only RPG scenario is available on Cubicle 7's website or DriveThruRPG for $4.

Flourish

Starling Games has announced Flourish, a new card-drafting board game from the creator of Everdell, James A. Wilson, in collaboration with his wife Clarissa A. Wilson. According to Dice Tower News, players work to build the “garden of their dreams over the course of the growing season.” It’s for 1-7 players and can be played competitively or cooperatively. Flourish is expected to come out sometime in fall 2020.

A collection of new combat wheelchair miniatures for Dungeons & Dragons. Image : Strata Miniatures

Strata Creates Combat Wheelchair Miniatures

Strata Miniatures has unveiled a series of combat wheelchair miniatures inspired by RPG designer Sara Thompson’s Dungeons & Dragons 5e-compatible ruleset, which helps players incorporate wheelchair users into their roleplaying sessions. According to the press release, the miniatures include an Elf Rogue, a Tiefling Cleric, a Human Druid, and a Dwarf Barbarian. They cost about $20 each and should be shipped out in late September. Folks with 3D printers can also purchase the design for about $6.

Star Trek Adventures Humble Bundle

Thinking about finally getting into the Star Trek tabletop roleplaying game? Now’s as good a time as any. It’s the final day for Modiphius Entertainment’s Humble Bundle for Star Trek Adventures, which includes dozens of rulebooks, campaigns, supplements, and character designs. The total amount of the bundle is about $260 with reward tiers ranging from $1-15 or more, and proceeds are going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

One of the “sleeves” for Altered Carbon: Fightdrome. Image : Warcradle Studios

Altered Carbon: Fightdrome

Ah yes, the most memorable part of Netflix’s Altered Carbon: the Fightdrome. Well, Warcradle Studios is banking on it with the announcement of Altered Carbon: Fightdrome, a card deck battle game where players duke it out in the Panama Rose arena, combining different fighters’ “stacks” with engineered or augmented bodies, which is expected to yield unpredictable results. According to the press release, the Panama Rose set is the first in several planned Altered Carbon: Fightdrome arenas. It’s set to come out later this year.

Crowdfunding

Wyrmwood Modular Gaming Table

Holy shit. Wyrmwood Gaming has unveiled a new gaming table that can be modified into a coffee table or dining table, of varying sizes. It features a sunken felt gaming area, attachable coasters, phone chargers, and other accessories. Then, when you want it to be a normal table, you simply cover it with the leaves and get to eating, drinking, or whatever else you want to do. Table builds range in price from $300 to $800—and since they’re modular, they can be changed from shorter tables into taller ones using a conversion kit. The Wyrmwood Modular Gaming Table will be on Kickstarter through October 9. The minimum pledge for a table is $300 (pricing options available on the company’s website), with the first wave of shipments coming out in November 2021.

Photo : Wyrmwood Gaming

The Great American Witch

The Great American Witch is a modern gothic RPG from Christopher Grey, adapted from his Great American Novel RPG. In this game, which uses a similar framework to FATE and Powered by the Apocalypse, players take on the role of “witches of legend,” or folks wielding powerful, ancient magicks. They struggle to balance their normal lives with their supernatural destinies—whether they’re toppling governments, exposing dangerous secret societies, or just trying to find their place in the world. The Great American Witch will be on Kickstarter through August 27. The minimum pledge for a copy is $15 and it’s set to come out this September.

The Dream Prison

The Dream Prison is a Dungeons & Dragons 5e-compatible adventure from writer William Murakami-Brundage for level 6-8 characters. In this adventure, players head to the dual Outer Planes of Dreams and Nightmares to “free an ancient hero from the Dream Prison,” encountering a lot of sleep-related dangers along the way. The Dream Prison will be on Kickstarter through September 10—minimum pledge for a digital or print copy is $7, with a combo back for $12—and it’s set to come out in November.

Wondrous Expeditions: Forests

This is a new sourcebook to help GMs with wilderness exploration quests. It includes several world-building tools, interesting flora and fauna, gameplay ideas, and monsters to fill the forest with tons of adventure and mystery. Wondrous Expeditions: Forests will be on Kickstarter through September 10. The minimum pledge for a digital copy is $18 and is set to come out in March 2021, while a print copy goes for $24 and will come out in July 2021.

GUN&SLINGER is a tabletop roleplaying game with one GM and two players—one of them is a gunslinger and the other plays their sentient gun. The duo head out on an adventure to explore a “dead planet mutated by a god’s forgotten child” as they hunt bounties and grow their powers. All the while, they’re trying to uncover the truth behind the slinger’s past, what happened to their world, and why the heck the gun has a consciousness. What’s cool about the game is that the gunslinger and gun have different play-styles and abilities, which gives a new, complicated level to their interaction. GUN&SLINGER will be on Kickstarter through September 12. The minimum pledge for a digital copy is $12 while a print edition costs $20, and both are set to come out in March 2021.

