It feels like it’s been a hot second since we last caught up with BoJack Horseman—who, in the Netflix series’ fourth season, finally seemed to be on the verge of getting his life together once and for all. Fans’ll be glad to hear that the show’s due back much sooner than you might think.

Today, Aaron Paul—who voices the main character’s roommate, Todd—announced via his personal Twitter that BoJack Horseman’s fifth season is slated to hit Netflix on September 14th. And, apparently, Todd is also preparing to get his shit back together too.

Things were already looking up for Todd last season when he found the strength to come out as asexual and get his small business off the ground, so it’s more than likely that BoJack’s next chapter will pick up with his upward trajectory. Knowing BoJack Horseman, though, things could easily take a turn for the worse for everyone involved—so it’s probably best to simply temper your expectations and hope for the best.