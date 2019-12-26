BoJack Horseman's Creator Wants Netflix to Let the Credits Roll

BoJack taking in a picture. Image : Netflix

All Netflix subscribers have had the experience of being suddenly accosted by the opening moments of the next episode of a series literally seconds after the final scene of the previous episode has ended, because the streaming service wants nothing more than to keep people watching whatever it is that they’re watching sans interruptions. This means that you’ve really got to work to see the credits before Netflix’s auto-playing feature serves you up more content.

While some people might not want to stick around for the credits of a series or movie , there are also people who do— i ncluding BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg . Earlier this week, Bob-Waksberg took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on how, by purposefully minimizing or full-on skipping over a production’s credits, platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are effectively erasing the efforts of an entire production crew whose work made your entertainment possible.

Of course, it’s possible (though usually a pain in the ass) to pause something as it’s coming to an end and bypass the streaming service’s impulse to roll right into something else. Also, almost all of the s ervices allow users to turn autoplaying off. But the fact that autoplaying is usually the default is , in a way, a reflection of how it often feels as if these platforms consider their offerings to be content for people to mindlessly consume, rather than massively collaborative works of art that people are meant to sit with and appreciate.

To reiterate, though, you can (and arguably should) just turn autoplaying off if it’s something that bothers you and you want to be able to take in the whole of whatever you’re watching from beginning to end. As it happens , the second half of BoJack Horseman’s final season begins January 31, 2020.

