BoJack Horseman Is Ending After 6 Seasons, and Here's the Therapeutic First Trailer

Beth Elderkin
It’s time for this horse to head back to the Hollywood Hills.
Image: Netflix (YouTube)

It’s time for one last ride: Netflix’s BoJack Horseman is coming to an end after six seasons, with a two-part final run that shows BoJack (Will Arnett) on the road to healing...even if the world around him continues to spiral.

The first trailer for the final season of BoJack Horseman sees the former star of Horsin’ Around in rehab, relieved that he’s finally getting help for his years of alcohol abuse and other problems stemming from his self-destructive behavior. Much of the trailer takes the form of letters between BoJack and Diane (Alison Brie) as BoJack shares the peace he’s found in rehab—while adding little reminders that he’s not entirely free of his narcissistic tendencies.

Meanwhile, the world outside of rehab continues in its typical chaotic fashion, with Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) adjusting to life as a parent and Todd (Aaron Paul) getting some shocking news about his mother. But that’s not breaking BoJack’s stride. He’s wasted years being miserable, and he’s tired of it. It’s clear that BoJack is finally trying to get the help he needs, but is it going to be enough?

Part one of BoJack Horseman’s final season will arrive on Netflix October 25, with the second half getting released on January 31, 2020.

