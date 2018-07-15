Image: Orion Pictures

The adventures of Bill S. Preston and Theodore Logan might not be continuing after all, in some of the least radical news we’ve gotten in a while.

Just a couple months ago, word was that a third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, was a sure thing, with the main cast ready to reprise their roles as older-but-not-wiser heroes. Now, star Keanu Reeves isn’t so sure.

Talking to Yahoo! Entertainment, he said that, “I don’t know if [Bill & Ted 3] is a reality,” adding, “We’ve been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has its challenges.”

Those challenges, apparently, are the normal logistical concerns that can torpedo so many movies. “I really love the characters, and I think we have a good story to tell,” said Keanu. “Part of it is business stuff—financing, rights, deals. Nothing creatively.”

Friends, this is not triumphant news. I am officially bummed. Please, someone, let Keanu make his movie. He deserves it. And if we’re going to ask him to make a million more John Wick movies, we should at least let him have this.

