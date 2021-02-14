Bob's Burgers and The Great North Have Your Perfect Valentine's Day Jam

Screenshot : Fox

Happy Valentine’s Day, my little internet lovebugs. I got you a folded Lisa Frank paper valentine with a temporary tattoo inside, because I love you.

But nothing says “I love you” quite like the Belcher and Tobin families and also farts. Mostly farts. But shared farts. Romance.

Advertisement

Bob’s Burgers and The Great North, which premieres tonight, share more than an animation style. The Great North was created by Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and is co-executive produced by Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard. Above all else, both shows center around a family that truly loves each other. When their powers combine, they give us the song of the season.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Settle in, get into some non-sexual swinging, and put this sweet tune on repeat.

Bob’s Burgers airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox, followed by the premiere of The Great North.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.