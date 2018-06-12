Photo: TruTV

Bobcat Goldthwait is one of the most twisted filmmakers out there—and now, he’s bringing that dark, funny, off-the-wall sensibility to TV, complete with live-action and animated characters, werewolves, Satan, demons, mermaids, and more.

His new show, Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters, is coming this summer to TruTV. It’s an anthology series, so each episode tells its own unique story and blends all kinds of genres and tones with a laundry list of recognizable actors. The trailer explains it better than we ever could.



So yes, there you see Goldthwait has cast Michael Ian Black, Bridget Everett, Dave Foley, Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, David Koechner, Danny Pudi, and many more in the series—which seems to be about how far Goldthwait can push boundaries and genres to create stories that are either poignant, funny, dark, scary, uncomfortable, or combinations of all of the above.

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters premieres July 11 on TruTv.

