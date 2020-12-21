Boba Fett Is Getting His Own Star Wars Show in 2021 (Yes, Really)

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is back and ready to party. Image : Disney

So, that thing Disney decided to keep fans in suspense over this past weekend? They just confirmed it.



Disney has officially announced that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is getting his own series in the growing Star Wars television franchise on Disney+. The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed The Book of Boba Fett is indeed a standalone, separate series on Good Morning America, saying that they purposefully kept this series reveal under wraps—despite the huge recent news drop—because they didn’t want to spoil the final episode of season two’s post-credits scene. The last few minutes of the episode teased a “new chapter” for Boba Fett and his sharpshooting companion Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

“We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement of all the big shows,” Favreau said. “So they let me keep this one a secret.”

At first, fans were confused whether this meant The Mandalorian was switching focus in season three, or if Boba’s hostile takeover of Tatooine’s major crime syndicate was going to become its own thing. But of course, why settle for one Star Wars show when you can easily add another in the same universe? The Book of Boba Fett is currently in pre-production and starts filming next year, with The Mandalorian director Robert Rodriguez joining Favreau and David Filoni as an executive producer.

The series will take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian, but its arrival does mean season three won’t come as quickly as we’d hope. Favreau confirmed that The Mandalorian’s production won’t start until Boba Fett’s has ended, meaning we’ll likely be waiting until 2022 to see Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) adventure continue.

The Book of Boba Fett debuts in December 2021.

