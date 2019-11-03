Bob Iger Reiterates His Sentiment That 'Less' Star Wars Is Better

Bob Iger is talking about the possibility of Star Wars oversaturation yet again, reiterating what seems to be official Disney policy… from a certain point of view.

In a new interview with BBC Radio to promote his new book, Iger was asked about recent Star Wars movies, and explained earlier comments regarding the frequency with which the films were being released.



“I have said publicly that I think we made and released too many Star Wars films over a short period of time,” he said. “I have not said that they were disappointing in any way. I’ve not said that I’m disappointed in their performance. I just think that there’s something so special about a Star Wars film, and less is more.”



Less is more, at least when it comes to the movies. But I”m not sure how well this commitment bears out with the brand itself. Less is more—except for multiple TV shows, except for comics filling in every unanswered backstory question, except for videogames that are now also major canon adventures. Limiting the movies to every couple years or so is a solid idea, but I’m concerned that Star Wars oversaturation is still an inevitability at the pace the series is moving as a multimedia property.



Still, I can’t deny that I’m excited about some of what the company is making. But it would be nice to hear Iger’s sentiment about the movies—that less is more in terms of excitement, engagement, and originality—trickle down to the rest of the franchise.



