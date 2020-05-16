We come from the future
BNA Is Bringing Its Beastly Procedural Action to Netflix Next Month

Julie Muncy
From BNA. Looks like a party.
Image: Trigger/Netflix
From Trigger, the anime studio behind Promare and Kill la Kill, BNA will soon rank up there with Beastars as one of the most furry-adjacent animes on Netflix.

BNA, full name Brand New Animal, is an anime series that began airing earlier this year in Japan. Starring Michiru Kagemori (Sumire Morohishi), a girl who found herself suddenly transformed into a tanuki “beastkin”, and her new friend Shirou Ogami (Yoshimasa Hosoya), BNA dives into the dark secrets of Anima City, a supposed haven for beastkin, as the two work to unravel the mystery behind Michiru’s transformation and the darker, stranger things they find beneath Anima City’s utopian reputation.

It looks, in short, like a lot of fun. With some mystery-solving procedural vibes and a heavy dose of anime action, it looks like it will continue Trigger’s tradition of producing interesting, strange anime with a lot of style. It’s directed by Yoh Yoshinari, who also directed Little Witch Academia, and is written by Kazuki Nakashima, who also wrote Kill la Kill.

The 12-episode series, which aired in Japan earlier this spring, will hit Netflix on June 30th.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

