Blumhouse's October Horror Movie Bonanza Gets a Creepy First Trailer

Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie s tar in Black Box.

For the past decade, Blumhouse has built up a reputation for quality in the horror genre. If you see that Blumhouse logo, most of the time, you know you’re in for a good scare. Now, the company is taking that hard-earned cache and using it in a whole new way.

The idea is called Welcome to the Blumhouse and it’s a series of eight horror films linked by their “distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces,” according to the press release. October 6 brings the first two films, Black Box and The Eye, and October 13 brings Evil Eye and Nocture, all of which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime. (The next four will be out in 2021.)

Here’s the teaser trailer for all of them.

A 90-second trailer for four movies makes it kind of hard to separate which is which, so here’s a breakdown.

Black Box: “After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.” It’s directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, and stars Mamoudou Athie (Underwater, Jurassic World 3

The Lie: “When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.” It’s directed by Veena Sud and stars Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) and Joey King (The Conjuring).

Evil Eye: “A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.” It’s directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones) and Sunita Mani (Glow).

Nocturne: “Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.” It’s written and directed by Zu Quirke, and stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

Talk about a wildly diverse slate of films. Fingers crossed they live up to their Blumhouse name.

