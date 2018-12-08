Image: Tribeca Film

A couple of months ago, Blumhouse head and horror super-producer Jason Blum got into some justifiable trouble for his comments suggesting that there were not many women directors in the horror space, which explains why, at that time, Blumhouse hadn’t produced a single theatrically distributed horror film made by a lady director.

Of course, this was nonsense, and lo! What is this on the horizon? Be it a woman?! Indiewire reports that one episode of Blumhouse’s upcoming Hulu-exclusive horror anthology Into the Dark will feature an entry directed by Sophia Takal, an actress and director who’s been prominent in the festival circuit for a while. Her new film, New Year New You, will feature an all-woman cast, and will premiere December 28.



The film will star an impressive cast, including Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot), and io9 favorite Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, The Good Place). The project has been in the works since this summer, according to Sakal, and is about a group of friends from high school reuniting on New Year’s Eve, facing trauma from the past as they do so, which sounds a little like the plot of Until Dawn, now that I think about it.



It’s not the only woman-helmed project on the docket for Into the Dark, either, as Chelsea Stardust’s All That We Destroy will be released as part of the anthology as well. While Blum’s comments were, uh, pretty questionable, it’s nice to see some lady-centric horror out of Blumhouse. Hopefully some of it will hit theaters soon.

