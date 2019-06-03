We all know what a Magic 8 Ball is, yes? The toy that you shake and it randomly answers your questions? It’s pretty innocuous all things considered, which is why this news is as weird as it is intriguing.

Deadline reports that Blumhouse Pictures, the company behind Halloween, Get Out, Paranormal Activity and so many others, has teamed with the toy company Mattel to make a movie based on the Magic 8 Ball. Jeff Wadlow, the director of Kick-Ass 2 and last year’s Truth or Dare will direct and co-write along with Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

“As fans of Mattel and their iconic brands, we’re looking forward to bringing Magic 8 Ball, one of their most celebrated toys, to life, and playing against expectations in doing so,” said Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse, said to Deadline. “We look forward to partnering with Mattel Films to put this project on the fast track to the big screen and create a memorable experience for moviegoers.”

The key quote is “against expectations.” What expectations? That you’d make a movie out of a toy in the first place? At least with the Ouija movies, that toy has a sinister connotation. You speak to the dead. That’s not what a Magic 8 Ball does. And yet, you get the sense that’s what’ll happen here. Or maybe that’s the expectation Blum is referring to.

“Since the 1950s, Magic 8 Ball has inspired imagination, suspense, and intrigue across generations,” Robbie Brenner from Mattel Films told Deadline. “This iconic toy has a built-in connection with fans and untapped potential for storytelling.”

Sure. A Blumhouse Magic 8 Ball movie is more interesting than like, an animated Magic 8 Ball movie. But the jury is out until we learn more about Wadlow’s take.

Let’s turn to the object itself.

Will this movie be any good?

*Shakes Magic 8 Ball*

“Cannot predict now.”

