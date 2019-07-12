Photo: Netflix

Ladies and gentleman, meet your new Invisible Man. And no, it’s not Elisabeth Moss.

Deadline reports actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen has been cast in the upcoming Blumhouse reimagining of the Universal Monsters franchise, written and directed by Saw co-creator Leigh Whannell. He’ll play the title character, which is sure to disappoint fans who thought Elisabeth Moss, the first cast member announced for the film, would play a version of the character. However, this at least assures us we’ll be seeing more of Moss than Jackson-Cohen. He is, after all, invisible. (Moss herself also confirmed she wasn’t the title character a few weeks back. Read the below link.)

Advertisement

You may not know his name, but if you’re a horror fan, you know his face. Oliver Jackson-Cohen recently co-starred on The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix’s amazing horror series; he played the older version of Luke Crain, the family’s youngest son, who struggled with addiction as a way of dealing with his haunted past. He was excellent on the show and, according to reports, it was that performance that won him this role.

Advertisement

The Invisible Man, which also co-stars Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid, is set for release March 13, 2020. Which is coming up pretty damn fast if you think about it.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.