From now until eternity, anytime anyone makes a movie about humans potentially living in a simulation, comparisons to The Matrix are inevitable. Such is the case with Bliss, which stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. Its premise is sort of like The Matrix, but if The Matrix were a way more pleasant place to be.

The film comes from director Mike Cahill, who has made some of the most interesting sci-fi films of the last decade. Films like Another World and I Origins took fresh, fascinating looks at different pockets of science fiction, which leads us to believe that while Bliss certainly has Matrix DNA, it’s going to be very much its own thing . Check out the first trailer.

The biggest question I have after that trailer is, which world is the reality and which isn’t? Or maybe they’re both simulations? Who knows. What we do know is that as good as this trailer is at the start, when Wilson and Hayek start running around with those holograms, it gets even cooler. And with Cahill’s penchant for mind-blowing reveals and weirdness, we’re hoping Bliss lives up to its potential.

Bliss comes to Amazon Prime on February 5.

