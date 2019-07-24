Image: Warner Bros.

Rutger Hauer, a staple in science fiction and fantasy, has died at the age of 75. As reported by Variety, the Dutch actor who starred alongside Harrison Ford in Blade Runner passed away after a short illness.

The actor may be best known for playing Roy Batty, the replicant leader from Blade Runner with what might be one of the best monologues in modern science fiction history. Blade Runner may have started out as a flop, but it’s since become a cinema standard in cyberpunk science fiction, raising important questions about the nature of humanity in the face of the technological revolution—a lot of that thanks to Hauer’s nuanced performance.

However, that’s not all he’s known for. Hauer has been a key figure in several beloved genre films and shows over the past several decades. His lengthy and legendary career included starring in Ladyhawke, playing the vampire lord Lothos in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, a corporate jerk who wrestled control of Wayne Enterprises in Batman Begins, Sookie Stackhouse’s father on True Blood, and took on the role of Joseph Peach in the third season of Channel Zero. More recently, he voiced the villain Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts 3.

Hauer had several projects in the works, including playing the Ghost of Christmas Future in an upcoming mini-series adaptation of A Christmas Carol, featuring Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge. It’s unclear whether he’d already filmed that segment, or what will happen with his other films and shows that were in development. He is survived by his second wife and daughter from a previous marriage.

