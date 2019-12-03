Black Widow's First Trailer Promises a Deadly Family Reunion

Much like a deadly spy on a mission to eliminate its target, the first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow standalone movie snuck up in the dead of night, and now it’s coming for all of our necks.

While the Avengers and co. have always been the closest thing that the MCU’s Natasha Romanov has ever had to a stable family, the first teaser reveals how, in a way, that was never really the case. While Natasha’d long since tried her life with the KGB behind, when a threat connected to her past necessitates her going back home, one of the first people she runs into is Yelena Beloved’s (Florence Pugh) another graduate of the Red Room who Natasha considers to be like her sister. Natasha and Yelena are both lethal killers, but whatever danger the pair will team up to handle will require a bit more muscle for them to handle, which is why Russian super soldier Alexei Shostakov, Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff, Iron Maiden (Rachel Weisz) step onto the scene in order to provide some sort of assist as a family.

The trailer also features our first look at the MCU’s take on Taskmaster in action and it showcases director Cate Shortland’s eye for action, which looks to be impressive and on-brand for a movie about a hero whose main power is very skilled espionage. Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Ray Winstone, and Olivier Richters.

The film hits theaters May 1, 2020.

