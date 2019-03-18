Photo: MGM

Florence Pugh, who was recently seen in the wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She’s been cast in the upcoming Black Widow solo movie opposite Scarlett Johansson and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will play “a spy on the same level as [Natasha] Romanoff, likely her moral opposite.”

That still doesn’t give us an idea if the Widow movie is a prequel, as most of us expect, or a sequel to Avengers: Endgame, but it’s nice to know that Natasha is going to have a worthy adversary to show down with no matter what.

Pugh may be a newcomer to most, but she’s about to have a huge year. Besides starring in that excellent (seriously, I mean it) wrestling biopic, she’s a main character in the new Ari Aster movie Midsommer as well as the star-studded Little Women remake, alongside Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, and Saorise Ronan. In fact, Ronan was reportedly one of the many actresses up for this latest role, but Pugh won out.

Black Widow will be directed by Cate Shortland and starts filming in June, at which point we’ll know if Widow survived Endgame or not. And though there’s no release date, it’ll be the first Marvel film to go into production since the completion of Far From Home—so it could end up filling the studio’s May 2020 release slot, though that’s speculative. It would be a tight turnaround.

