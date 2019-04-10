Photo: George Kraychyk (Hulu)

Until the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s going to stay tight-lipped on its future movies to avoid spoiling that much-anticipated mega-event. But we’ve still been getting a pretty regular stream of updates on those films, like today’s news that The Handmaid’s Tale star O-T Fagbenle has signed on for Black Widow.

Deadline was the first to share the casting announcement, which comes just a week after the news that David Harbour and Rachel Weisz (whose participation is apparently now confirmed) were preparing to sign on to the standalone film starring Scarlett Johansson as her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Natasha Romanoff, a former KGB assassin turned superhero. We’ve also known for a while that Cate Shortland is directing and Florence Pugh will play a rival spy.

Other tidbits the Deadline story shakes around the “nothing’s confirmed” snow globe are that Black Widow will apparently begin filming in June; it will probably snag one of the TBD release-date slots Marvel has set aside next year in May and November; and the plot remains anyone’s guess, beyond being an origin story of some kind.

We can tell you, however, that Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale—co-starring Fagbenle as the desperate-and-stuck-living-in-Canada-because-Gilead-is-a-hellscape husband of Elisabeth Moss’ character, June—returns June 5 for its third season.

