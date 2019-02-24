Nominated for seven total Oscars, Marvel’s Black Panther just grabbed its third: Best Original Score.

Advertisement

The Oscar went to Ludwig Göransson, who collaborated with director Ryan Coogler on his previous two films, Creed and Fruitvale Station. For this film, he helped define the sounds of the Wakandan hero, while also keeping it heroic and bombastic enough for the Marvel universe. He’s currently working on a little TV show called The Mandalorian.

It’s also the first superhero movie of all-time to win Best Original Score.

In addition to Best Original Score, Black Panther has won Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Original Song at this year’s awards.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.