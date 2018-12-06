Photo: Disney

There may not have been a lot of genre shows or films nominated at this year’s Golden Globes, but the ones that were are making a big impact—especially in the world of superhero films. Not only has Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse been nominated for Best Animated Film, but Black Panther is making cinematic history as the first superhero film ever nominated for Best Picture in the drama category.



The Golden Globes announced its nominations in 25 categories for both movies and television this morning. The Good Place, which got noticeably snubbed last year, got its long-overdue moment with a nomination for Best TV Show and Best Actress for Kirsten Bell. But sadly, many of the genre shows that have made big splashes in the past barely made a puddle this time around. The Handmaid’s Tale only got two nominations, for Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski’s performances, and Thandie Newton was the only person representing Westworld on the nominations board.

Advertisement

The star of the awards is Marvel, which has made history with Black Panther being the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture as a drama (Deadpool was nominated in the Comedy category), along with Best Score and Best Song for Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars.” However, this comes with a caveat. None of the actors, or director Ryan Coogler, were nominated for their contributions to the film—which feels like a major snub. If a movie was considered good enough to be nominated for Best Picture, how are none of the pieces that helped put it together considered good enough too? I know this kind of thing can happen, but it’s a disappointment. Will this happen at the Oscars too?

Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg will host the Golden Globes awards on January 6. Here’s the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture—Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Advertisement

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture—Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Maira

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Advertisement

Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man in the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlackKklansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director—Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Advertisement

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Tony McNamara and Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Original Score—Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Advertisement

Best Television Series—Drama

The Americans

The Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephen James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, The Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bronstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Advertisement

Clarification: Added the note about Black Panther being in the Drama category, as Deadpool was nominated for a Best Picture Comedy or Musical.