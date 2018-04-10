Photo: Disney

It’s the biggest hit in Marvel history, the third highest grossing film in movie history, and next month, Black Panther is coming to your home.

Black Panther will be available digitally on May 8 and on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD May 15. Here’s a brand new trailer to get you hyped.

The list of special features on the disc sounds awesome too. Here’s how it breaks down:

Director’s Intro

From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion - Delve into the film’s making

Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of Black Panther in all its color and complexity

The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them

The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people

Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology

Gag Reel

Exclusive Sneak Peek at Ant-Man and The Wasp

Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe

Director’s Commentary

Then the deleted scenes:

U.N. Meet and Greet

Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda

T’Challa Remembers His Father

Voices from the Past

The digital release will have all of that, as well as “In World Wakanda Tourism Ads” including a “before” Wakanda is revealed to the world at large, and another for “after.”

Anyone else share the feeling that “top-selling Blu-ray” will soon be added to Black Panther’s list of accomplishments?