Nominated for seven total Oscars, Marvel’s Black Panther just grabbed its first: Best Costume Design. It’s also the first ever Oscar for Marvel Studios.

The Oscar went to Ruth Carter, who was responsible for coming up with the vibrant, layered, incredible clothes worn by the people of Wakanda. Though some considered Carter to be a frontrunner because of the sheer volume and quality of the costumes, this was her first major recognition. And it was her third Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated for Malcolm X and Amistad.

Immediately after that, Black Panther also won the Oscar for Best Production Design for Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart. They were tasked with building and creating the country of Wakanda, from the buildings and technology, to the mountains and vistas. You can read more from Beachler with our interview here.

In addition to Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, Black Panther is nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score at this year’s awards.

Update 8:40pm: We updated the original article to add Black Panther’s second Oscar of the night.

