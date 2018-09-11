Image: Marvel Studios

While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to figure out how to save face after the whole “Best Popular Film” category fiasco, Marvel Studios has been preparing to submit Black Panther for more Oscars than you ever would have imagined.

It’s commonly thought that the Best Popular Film category was the Academy’s attempt at recognizing the cultural impact and critical acclaim Black Panther’s had while also going out of its way to treat the movie as something less than prestigious. After members of the Academy spoke out against the category and took a vote that ultimately resulted in it not being included in this year’s ceremony, Marvel’s parent company Disney has announced the full roster of categories it’s asking Black Panther to be considered for at this year’s event.

Advertisement

There was no doubt the movie was a solid contender for Best Costume Design, but Black Panther’s also going in for Best Picture, Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Supporting Actor (Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis), Best Actress (Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett), Best Cinematography (Rachel Morrison), annnnd “All the Stars” as Best Song.

The list is lengthy, to say the least, and while it’d be surprising if the Academy let Black Panther sweep at the Oscars, the message the studio is sending is important all the same. In essence, what Disney and Marvel are asking the Academy to understand is that Black Panther is a movie that deserves to be taken seriously and considered for the real Oscars and not a newfangled participation award.

Hopefully, the Academy’s listening.