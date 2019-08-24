Photo: Left: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Right: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty)

The long-awaited confirmation of the Black Panther sequel! Even more incredible Eternals stars! Here’s a roundup of that and everything else Marvel-related we learned at D23 Expo’s movie panel.



First off, we’ve got a brief but exciting update on the second Black Panther movie, which isn’t going to be called Black Panther 2 despite them showing a snazzy logo reading as such. Ryan Coogler is back to direct and came on stage to share very little info, save for one big reveal: the release date.

Advertisement

Expect Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.



Advertisement

Next up was The Eternals, where we saw a few casting updates, including the fulfillment of the rumor going around that Kit Harington is joining the MCU. He officially joined The Eternals today as Dane Whitman. Whitman, a minor Marvel character, is one of the heroes to take on the moniker of the Black Knight.

Joining Harington and the rest of the all-star cast, which includes Angelina Jolie as Thena and Salma Hayek as Ajak, we’ve got Gemma Chan confirmed as Sersi and Barry Keoghan as Druid.

Advertisement

We also got a glimpse at some Black Widow footage starring Scarlett Johansson, which was mostly the same stuff we saw at Comic-Con, but with a few new shots. Natasha and the characters played by Florence Pugh and David Harbour sitting around a table, wearing white superhero suits, and doing action-y things. Seems neat!

Advertisement

And that’s about it for the Marvel news out of the D23 film panel. Nothing earth-shattering, but certainly a good tease. And we’re all grateful to know that Black Panther 2 is on its way. We’ll be covering all the news from D23 Expo all weekend, so stay tuned.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.