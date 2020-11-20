Black Panther 2 Will Reportedly Begin Shooting This Summer

Letitia Wright may have an expanded role in Black Panther 2. Image : Marvel

The unthinkable loss of Chadwick Boseman understandably slowed down the timeline on Black Panther 2. Originally, production was aiming to start in March 2021 for a May 6, 2022 release, but then then tragedy struck. However, things have slowly begu n to pick back up, and a new report says filming will begin in July 2021.

Though Marvel refused to comment on the news, t he Hollywood Reporter says production will once again take place in Atlanta and actor Tenoch Huerta, known for Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, is joining the cast as a villain. Whether he’s the main villain or one of a group is unclear. It’s also unclear how the film will deal with Boseman’s loss, though there won’t be any CGI replacement and Letitia Wright’s role as Shuri may be expanded.

Wright and Huerta will be joined by Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett, all of whom will be reprising their roles. Ryan Coogler is also returning to write and direct.

Though there’s no word if Coogler and his team will be able to hit the tight release date, even if they don’t, there’s no shortage of Marvel movies coming. Besides the three that have already completed shooting and are in post production, with 2021 release dates set (that’s Black Widow on May 7, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, and Eternals on November 11), Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 have recently, or will soon, start filming. Thor: Love and Thunder will begin filming early next year followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the end of the year.

Plus, there are all the Disney+ shows, which include WandaVision (out January 15); Loki and The Falcon and Winter Soldier (both of which are currently filming); and Ms. Marvel, which recently began filming. B oth She-Hulk and Moon Knight are likely to begin filming in March.

Which is to say, Marvel has a pretty strong family to support whatever needs to happen on Black Panther 2. As of now, it remains on schedule for a May 6, 2022 release.

