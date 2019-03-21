Photo: Netflix

Christopher Nolan’s next mysterious project continues to expand. Nicolas Cage’s next sci-fi role sounds like a total blast. Get a glorious new look at King of the Monsters’ take on Rodan. Plus, even more pictures from Hellboy, Legends of Tomorrow catches a President, and a new look at Krypton’s return. Spoilers, away!

Untitled Christopher Nolan Project

Variety reports Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson will star alongside John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new “event film.”

Jiu Jitsu

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage has signed on to star in Jiu Jitsu, a new action film from Kickboxer: Retaliation director Dmitri Logothetis, concerning “a Jiu Jitsu fighter who every six years must face off against an alien invader named Brax.” Though actor/stuntman Alain Moussi will play the titular fighter, THR reports Cage co-stars as an ally who “teams up with him in a battle to defeat Brax.”

Monster Problems

According to Variety, Michael Rooker has been cast alongside Dylan O’Brien in Paramount’s Monster Problems, “a coming-of-age story about a young man living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters” from director Michael Matthews and producer Shawn Levy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

A new update from Production Weekly indicates Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins production February 2021 in the wake of James Gunn’s re-hiring.

The Batman

Production Weekly also has word Matt Reeve’s The Batman begins filming December 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Director Micheal Dougherty compared Rodan to a “massive A-bomb” in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, which also features a new photograph of the winged beast.

[Rodan] is a bit of a rogue… you never quite know where his loyalties lie. Godzilla’s more of a lumbering, plodding presence; it takes him a couple of days to destroy a city like Tokyo. Rodan can level it without even thinking. He’s this massive A-bomb, so there’s a speed and ferocity he brings.

Hellboy

Bloody-Disgusting has four new images and four new posters from Hellboy. Click through to see the rest.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Meanwhile, /Film posted ten new character posters for the latest John Wick. Head over there to see the whole collection.

Black Mirror

According to Deadline, the MCU’s Anthony Mackie and Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have been cast in fifth season of Black Mirror.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Jurassic Outpost reports Netflix briefly listed a new series titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on their website before deleting it.

Legends of Tomorrow

After kidnapping Richard Nixon, The Legends take a road trip in which everyone is forced to tell the truth in the synopsis for the April 8 episode “The Getaway.”

When Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) commandeers the Waverider in 1973, the Legends find themselves on the run in an RV after kidnapping the President who is only able to tell the truth. With the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan), they discover the reason that none of them can lie making for an uncomfortable family road trip. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), with the help of Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman), work together to find out what Hank is really up to. Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode (#410). Original airdate 4/8/2019.

Roswell, New Mexico

The UFO emporium reopens in the synopsis for “Champagne Supernova” airing April 9.

As the town prepares for the UFO Emporium Re-opening Gala, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and team find themselves on a collision course with an unlikely enemy. Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. Edward Ornelas directed the episode written by Adam Lash & Cori Uchida (#111). Original airdate 4/9/2019.

Supergirl

TV Line has photos from Lex Luthor’s flashback episode, “The House of L,” airing this Sunday. More at the link.

Star Trek: Discovery

Airiam is given a Starfleet sendoff in the trailer for tonight’s episode, “The Red Angel.”

Krypton

Doomsday arrives in the first trailer for Krypton’s second season.

The Flash

Nora’s still grounded in the trailer for The Flash’s April 16 return episode, “Godspeed.”

The Society

Finally, Netflix has released a four-second teaser for their new series, The Society, following a group of teenagers mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England neighborhood.

