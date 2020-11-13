Black Lightning Could Introduce the Latest CW/DC Show Next Season

Jefferson could light the way for a new hero next season. Image : The CW

The Resident Evil movie brings another location from the classic games to life. Young up-and-coming actor David Cronenberg lands himself another TV role. Ryan Murphy offers a small tease of the American Horror Story spinoff. Plus, what’s to come on Star Trek: Discovery, and a look at the final end of Supernatural. Spoilers, away!



Aquaman 2

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amber Heard denied rumors Warner Bros. plans to recast Mera in subsequent DCEU movies.

I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that...paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.

In addition , Discussing Film has word Louise Frogley (Ant-Man and the Wasp; Contagion) will replace Kym Barrett as lead costume designer in Aquaman 2.

Earwig and the Witch

Comic Book also reports Shinobu Terajima, Etsushi Toyokawa, Gaku Hamada and Kokoro Hirasawa are set to star in Studio Ghibli’s latest.

Thor: Love and Thunder

According to Discussing Film, Maryann Brandon (Star Trek Into Darkness, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) has been hired to edit Thor: Love and Thunder.

Resident Evil

New set photos have our first look at Emmy’s, the diner Claire visits during her first cutscene in Resident Evil 2.

Minor Premise

Dana Ashbrook gets it in the neck in a new trailer for Minor Premise, coming to VOD on December 4.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood



David Cronenberg has joined the cast of the Canadian horror series Slasher for a fourth season subtitled “Flesh & Blood.” Co-starring Paula Brancati, Jefferson Brown, Patrice Goodman, Sabrina Grdevich, Christopher Jacot, Rachael Crawford, Jeananne Goosen, Sydney Meyer and Alex Ozerov, the latest season is said to follow “a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathering for a reunion on a secluded island. Their old wounds and competitive rivalries flare up when the family realizes a masked killer is on the island, intent on cruelly picking them off one by one.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Moreau

Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label, Dust, is now developing a gender-flipped Island of Dr. Moreau television series from writer Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class; Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous). The series is said to focus on Dr. Jessica Moreau, “whose pioneering work in genetic engineering catches the eye of a billionaire backer willing to stop at nothing to reach the next step of human evolution.”

Black Lightning/Painkiller

Spoiler TV reports the seventh episode of Black Lightning’s fourth season will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential Painkiller spinoff series.

Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA. After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace…but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrusted back into action with a new mission – bring justice where he once gave out punishment – but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller.

The Punisher

Appearing as a guest on The Geek House Show podcast, Jon Bernthal implied a third season of The Punisher could still happen at Disney+ or elsewhere.

It’s unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can’t tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He’s in my blood, he’s in my bones. So it’s not about whether we do it, it’s about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We’ll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank’s always there, he’s always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I’ll be ready, and I’ll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won’t do it at all.

Moon Knight

According to Discussing Film, the upcoming Moon Knight TV series at Disney+ begins filming “early 2021,” after Oscar Isaac wraps HBO’s Scenes from A Marriage.

Ms. Marvel

Cinematographer Carmen Cabana has been brought aboard to film the upcoming Ms. Marvel series.

Hawkeye

Discussing Film also has word cinematographer Eric Steelberg (Dolemite Is My Name) has been hired to shoot Hawkeye for Disney+.

American Horror Stories

Ryan Murphy has a new poster for the AHS spinoff.

neXt

Shea saves Ethan in the synopsis for “File #6.” the December 1 episode of neXt.

Shea manages to save Ethan from extreme danger, while Ty makes a difficult decision for his family’s safety. Then, LeBlanc takes matters into his own hands to remedy his degenerative brain disease. Also, C.M. and Gina escape the hospital and learn more about each other, Ted makes a risky deal to take over a server farm in Singapore and he uses Abby to access LeBlanc’s NEXT hard drive in the all-new “FILE #6" episode of NEXT airing Tuesday, Dec. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NEX-106) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Intergalactic

Sky TV has our first look at Intergalactic, an upcoming prison break drama...in outer space.

Written by award-winning showrunner, Julie Gearey, the series tells the story of fearless young cop and galactic pilot, Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn), who has her glittering career ripped away from her after being wrongly convicted of a treasonous crime and exiled to a distant prison colony. But on the way there, Ash’s fellow convicts stage a mutiny and seize control of their prison transfer ship. With the flight crew dead, mob leader Tula Quik (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), is intent on reaching the free world – Arcadia – with her gang; and Ash is the only pilot who can get them there. Ash is forced to join them on the run towards a distant galaxy and an uncertain future. From the fringes of outer space to the depths of human emotion, Intergalactic is a drama set in space, but with its feet firmly on the ground.

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking of— Burnham teams up with Georgiou to break Book out of space-prison in a clip from next week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “Scavengers. ”

Meanwhile, Oded Fehr’s Admiral Vance gives orders in a new clip.



Supernatural

Finally, after fifteen years, Supernatural draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s two-hour series finale, “Carry On. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.