Black Adam's Justice Society Is Revealed at DC Fandome

Black Adam as imagined for his DC Fandome panel. Image : Warner Bros.

While Batmen both new and old are making their way to future movies set in WB’s universe of loosely connected stories based on DC’s comics, another sort of dark, brooding figure is making his way to the big screen in the form of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.



Though the Black Adam standalone is still a ways off from beginning production, the film’s creative team presented a new look at its titular star at this year’s DC FanDome digital event. And he brought along a few friends.



Though we already knew that Noah Centineo was going to play Atom Smasher in the film, Johnson revealed they’ll be joined by Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone to form the JSA, the Justice Society of America . Here are some images:

Johnson also issued a warning to the rest of the DC Universe: Shazam, Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, and Superman . “Things will never be the same,” he said. “ The hierarchy of power i n the DC Universe is about to change.”

Beyond that, t he panel was filled with images that weren’t specifically referred to as concept art but, nevertheless, rule. Here’s are some examples.

Black Adam on the rise. Image : Warner Bros.

Black Adam’s origins will be explored in the film. Image : Warner Bros.

And here’s the official logo.



The Black Adam logo. Image : Warner Bros.

Black Adam was scheduled to hit December 22, 2021 but there’s a chance that could change. Or not. We’ll see.



