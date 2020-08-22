We come from the future
MoviesDC Universe

Black Adam's Justice Society Is Revealed at DC Fandome

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Black Adam
Black AdamDC EntertainmentDwayne Johnsonnoah centineoDC FanDomeWarner Bros
Black Adam as imagined for his DC Fandome panel.
Image: Warner Bros.

While Batmen both new and old are making their way to future movies set in WB’s universe of loosely connected stories based on DC’s comics, another sort of dark, brooding figure is making his way to the big screen in the form of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Though the Black Adam standalone is still a ways off from beginning production, the film’s creative team presented a new look at its titular star at this year’s DC FanDome digital event. And he brought along a few friends.

Though we already knew that Noah Centineo was going to play Atom Smasher in the film, Johnson revealed they’ll be joined by Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone to form the JSA, the Justice Society of America. Here are some images:

Johnson also issued a warning to the rest of the DC Universe: Shazam, Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, and Superman. “Things will never be the same,” he said.The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

Beyond that, the panel was filled with images that weren’t specifically referred to as concept art but, nevertheless, rule. Here’s are some examples.

Black Adam on the rise.
Image: Warner Bros.
Black Adam’s origins will be explored in the film.
Image: Warner Bros.

And here’s the official logo.

The Black Adam logo.
Image: Warner Bros.
Black Adam was scheduled to hit December 22, 2021 but there’s a chance that could change. Or not. We’ll see.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

DISCUSSION

mattthecatania
Matthew Catania

Odd that Cycone was tapped despite never interacting with Black Adam in the comics. Perhaps the character is actually Isis, rumored to be a big part, with her vast powers simplified to airbending like Legends Of Tomorrow’s Zari, & they wanted a less controversial codename? I don’t see this would preclude Maxine appearing on Stargirl as Red Tornado though.

Since Marwan Kenzari totally sold being an immortal romantic in The Old Guard, why not cast him for Hawkman in Black Adam? We could finally get a modern Hawkman adaptation without him being a creepy stalker devoid of charisma!