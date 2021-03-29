Black Adam Sets Its Sights on 2022

Kahndaq’s ruler is ready to rise. Image : Warner Bros.

The Paranormal Activity reboot has found its stars. Killer Frost gets framed in what’s to come on The Flash. Wynonna Earp enters its endgame. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead, and the Enchanted sequel has recruited some familiar faces. To me, my spoilers!



Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson elaborately took over Times Square to officially confirm that Black Adam will release on July 29, 2022.

Here’s the new poster art if you were unable to wander around New York City for a bit:

Disenchanted

During a recent live stream with JLGB Virtual (via Collider), composer Alan Menken revealed both James Marsden and Idina Menzel will return for the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.

Paranormal Activity

The Wrap reports Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayres-Brown are attached to star in the upcoming Paranormal Activity reboot in undisclosed roles.

The Resort

An abandoned Hawaiian inn is haunted by a spirit known as t he Half-Faced Girl in the trailer for The Resort.

April and the Extraordinary World

Meanwhile, Angela Galuppo, Paul Giamatti, Tony Hale, Susan Sarandon, and J.K. Simmons lend their voices to a new English dub of the steampunk animated feature, April and the Extraordinary World.

The Flash

A villain with ice powers frames Killer Frost for murder in the synopsis for “Growing Pains” — the seventh episode of The Flash’s seventh season.

When a mysterious ice powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson (#707).

Supergirl

Lena and Lex battle for Luthor Corp in the synopsis for “Phantom Menaces. ”

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#603).

Batwoman

Batwoman’s search for Black Mask continues in the trailer for “Time Off For Good Behavior. ”

Charmed

A woman claiming to be The Charmed Ones’ cousin pays a visit in the trailer for “No Hablo Brujera” airing April 11.

Legacies

A new monster is captured in the synopsis for “All’s Well That Ends Well” — the tenth episode of Legacies’ third season.

After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own. A surprise visit from Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) gives Josie (Kaylee Bryant) some much-needed courage. MG (Quincy Fouse) and Ethan (Leo Howard) team up to help others. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Price Peterson (#310).

Nancy Drew

The Claw welcomes a new cook in the synopsis for “The Trail of the Missing Witness” — the April 14 episode of Nancy Drew.

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Celia Hudson (guest star Teryl Rothery, “The Good Doctor”) go head to head. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) hires a new line cook at The Claw. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette (#212). Original airdate 4/14/2021.

Clarice

Clarice investigates when a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete in the synopsis for “Ugly Truth” airing on April 8.

Clarice and Ardelia team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete. Also, Clarice wrestles with the knowledge that Krendler may know the man who attacked her while she was held captive, on CLARICE, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy has released a trailer for “Better Dig Two” — the penultimate episode of Wynonna Earp.

The Walking Dead

We also have a trailer, clip, and the opening minutes of next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Creepshow

Finally, the Deadites from the Evil Dead franchise attack PBS in a new clip from Creepshow’s April 1 season premiere written by Rob Schrab, directed by Greg Nicotero, and starring Ted Raimi.

Banner art by Jim Cook