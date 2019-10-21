Black Adam Movie Updates, Crisis on Infinite Earths Teases, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

John Boyega has joined a new sci-fi caper at Netflix. The Doctor Strange sequel may have found a writer. Patton Oswalt has a mystery part to play in The Boys’ return. Filming is about to begin on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Plus, what’s to come on Supernatural, Supergirl, and Batwoman, and Riverdale gets superheroic for Halloween. Spoilers!



Advertisement

They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega has signed on to star in They Cloned Tyrone for Netflix, “a pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper” described as “Friday-meets-Get Out.” The story is said to concern “an unlikely trio” investigating “a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.” [THR]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

According to Collider,“up-and-coming screenwriter” Jade Bartlett has been hired to write Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel.

Advertisement

Black Adam

The long-teased Black Adam begins production June 2020, thanks to an announcement Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made while complimenting a fan’s (frankly incredible) sculpture of the star as Black Adam.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters 2020

Production has officially wrapped on Ghostbusters 2020.

Advertisement

Jojo Rabbit

A new featurette describes Taika Waititi’s creative process developing Jojo Rabbit.





Roswell, New Mexico

TV Guide reports iZombie’s David Anders will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico as Travis “a bespoke bootmaker, banjo player, and bovine enthusiast who offers Alex and Maria some help when their car breaks down miles from civilization.”

Advertisement

The Boys

Patton Oswalt will also apparently guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Boys season two.

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Sebastian Stan confirmed filming begins this week on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier during a recent panel at the Fandemic Tour in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Red Dwarf

A feature-length Red Dwarf TV special is also set to begin production this December for air in 2020, according to Den of Geek.

Advertisement

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Birds of Prey’s Ashley Scott shared a photo of herself with John Wesley Shipp from the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Advertisement

Evil

The Evil gang investigates a prophetess whose visions come to life in the synopsis for “790,” the November 7 episode of Evil.

When the Catholic Church asks Kristen, David and Ben to assess the veracity of a local prophetess, Grace Ling (Li Jun Li), they are shaken when they see one of her visions come to life. Also, David struggles with jealousy when he sees God speaking with the prophetess, and to Kristen’s dismay, her mother, Sheryl, and Leland begin a relationship, on Evil, Thursday, Nov. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Van Helsing

Three generations of Van Helsing reunite in the synopsis for “Metamorphosis” airing November 8.

Three generations of Van Helsings come together before a showdown with Elder Sam and the Oracle.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Black Lightning

KSiteTV has images from tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three. ” More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

Archie dresses up as his superhero alter-ego, Pureheart the Powerful, opposite Munroe as MLJ’s The Shield in photos from this year’s Halloween episode of Riverdale. Head over to KSiteTV to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supernatural

Rowena hints at a noble sacrifice in the promo for “The Rupture, ” this week’s episode of Supernatural.

Supergirl

Martian Manhunter’s evil brother plays with people’s minds in the trailer for “In Plain Sight, ” next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Batwoman

Batwoman meets Magpie in the trailer for “Who Are You?”, next week’s episode of Batwoman.

The Walking Dead



Finally, Michonne and Judith discuss “bullies” like Alpha in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.