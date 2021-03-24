Doctor Fate; Pierce Brosnan at a pre-Golden Globes event in 2019.

For DC’s Black Adam, the good doctor is in, apparently.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pierce Brosnan has signed onto Warner Bros.’ Black Adam film as Dr. Fate, the ominously named magic user who draws his energies from his iconic Helmet of Fate. He’ll be playing the Kent Nelson version of the character.

Advertisement

Brosnan’s Dr. Fate joins Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone, all of whom have also signed onto the film as characters who will likely form a version of the Justice Society of America and butt heads with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Despite the fact that the Black Adam film was stuck in a kind of development limbo for quite some time before finally getting a release date (which Warner Bros. ended up taking off its production slate last year), it seems as if the studio’s quite serious about bringing this story to theaters.

It’ll be interesting to see how Black Adam’s story begins to take a more solid shape in the coming months as new details emerge both about this specific film and what Warner Bros.’ larger vision for its comic book cinematic universe is. Wild as this news is, there’s no telling whether it means that Black Adam will live up to all of its hype when the movie hits theaters at some point in the near-ish future.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.