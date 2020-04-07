Birds of Prey's Cathy Yan Wants Harley and Poison Ivy in the Sequel

Could they perhaps be sitting in a tree, k-i-s-s-i-n-g? Image : Warner Bros.

Universal sets its sights on the Twilight-esque Crave. A new look at The Walking Dead: The World Beyond teases familiar faces and a long legacy. A new rumor suggests Marvel’s Blade movie may happen sooner than you’d think. Plus, what’s to come on Westworld, and a couple of new looks at Black Widow. Spoilers now!

Birds of Prey 2

In conversation with The Wrap, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan said she hopes to explore Harley Quinn’s relationship with Poison Ivy in a potential sequel.

I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don’t think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either.

Chosen Ones

THR reports Picturestart is developing a film adaptation of Divergent author Veronica Roth’s new book Chosen Ones. (Keep an eye out later today for more on that!) The story follows five, formerly world-famous teenage magicians suffering from “PTSD, fractured relationships and rabid media scrutiny” ten years after defeating a villain called “The Dark One. ” Amidst their insecurities, the group comes to realize “their mission might not be finished yet after all.”

Crave

THR also reports Universal has purchased the film rights to Tracy Wolff’s YA vampire novel, Crave. The story is said to concern “a human girl who finds herself at the center of conflict between many warring factions when she falls for a vampire prince. ”

Blade

According to industry analyst Charles Murphy, Marvel’s Blade reboot is purportedly slated for an October 7, 2022 release date, alongside alleged dates for four currently unknown 2023 releases.

Moose Jaws

During a recent online Q&A, Kevin Smith stated his long-promised horror parody Moose Jaws “may be bubbling back to life.”

Moose Jaws is the movie I’m doing that’s Jaws but with a moose instead of a shark. It’s so weird that you bring it up. We have a phone call about it with some of the folks that we made Reboot with next week. A conference call. So yeah, it may be bubbling back to life. Wouldn’t that be nice? Head up to the Canadian outdoors, spread far apart from everybody, making movies. One day, when we’re allowed to do that sort of thing again. So yeah, movement on Moose Jaws!

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

The new animated Mortal Kombat movie has been delayed two days and will now reach digital April 14.

Black Widow

/Film has a couple of new photos from Black Widow.

The Owners

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Maisie Williams in The Owners, an upcoming horror movie about a group of young people who face “a deadly game of cat and mouse” when they decide to rob an elderly couple played by Rita Tushingham and Doctor Who’s Sylvester McCoy!

Dreamland

A mob assassin infiltrates a vampire’s wedding reception to cut off a jazz trumpeter’s pinkie in the trailer for Bruce McDonald’s Dreamland, starring Stephen McHattie, Henry Rollins, Juliette Lewis, and Tómas Lemarquis.

The Unborn

A pregnant nightwatchman is forced to fend off a demonic entity with designs on her gestating fetus —before the building explodes—in the trailer for The Unborn, coming to DVD and digital May 1.

Westworld

HBO has released typically vague plot synopses for the final four episodes of Westworld season three.

Westworld season 3, episode 5: “Genre” Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) Just say no. Written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster. Westworld season 3, episode 6: “Decoherence” Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy? Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger. Westworld season 3, episode 7: “Passed Pawn” Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver. Westworld season 3, episode 8: “Crisis Theory” Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT) Time to face the music. Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

What We Do in the Shadows

Colin upsets the natural order of things in the synopsis for “Colin’s Promotion, ” eighth episode of season two.

Colin Robinson gets promoted at work and his new power threatens the balance of power in the vampire house. Written by Shana Gohd; directed by Jemaine Clement.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes and Fear The Walking Dead’s Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki appear in the latest trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The phrase “The Walking Dead” has now lost all meaning.

Fear the Walking Dead

Speaking of, AMC has also released an ominous new promo for the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Roswell, New Mexico

Max’s alien heart transplant is a go in the trailer for “I’ll Stand By You, ” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

The Last Kids on Earth

Finally, post-apocalyptic monsters wage war on a mall in the trailer for the second season of The Last Kids on Earth, featuring the voices of Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Bruce Campbell, Nick Wolfhard, and Keith David.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.