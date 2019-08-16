Photo: Christopher Jue (Getty)

While details about the plot of Warner Bros.’ upcoming Birds of Prey film featuring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn are still rather scarce, the latest bit of news about the film’s production suggests that the studio’s very interested in making sure that the movie’s action sequences are on point.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been tapped to oversee Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’s second unit photography, a significant portion of the Cathy Yan-directed film’s action sequences, and other pick up shots. Interestingly, THR explained that Stahelski won’t be credited in the film, despite the fact that he’s now responsible for developing a number of new sequences to up its overall action factor, which the director has become known for.

Given how Birds of Prey seems as if it’s going to be a relatively street-level action film, Stahelski’s involvement makes sense given his work on the John Wick franchise, and other films like Captain America: Civil War, where he also oversaw second unit photography. Here’s to hoping that whatever Stahelski cooks up makes Birds of Prey’s brawling memorable when it hits theaters February 7, 2020.

