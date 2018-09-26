Photo: (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival); (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The cast of Birds of Prey finally has more to report than rumors and “Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn.”



Deadline confirms that Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have emerged victorious from the competitive casting process; both have signed on for the Cathy Yan-directed DC film. Robbie, of course, previously played breakout character Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) will play the Huntress. Smollett-Bell (Underground, Jordan Peele’s upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country) will be Black Canary. Variety adds:

There are several versions of Huntress, aka Helena Bertinelli, throughout DC Comics, but the “Birds of Prey” version is a former mafia princess who was devastated at a young age when her family was killed in a mob hit, turning her into a vigilante and eventually leading her to join the Birds of Prey team. Black Canary, aka Dinah Lance, is a good-natured and idealistic streetfighter in the comics.

Still as-yet-undetermined, according to Deadline, is who will play Rene Montoya, a Gotham City police detective. It’s apparently down to Justina Machado and Roberta Colindrez, though we’ve heard DC’s Cassandra Cain could play a part a well.

Birds of Prey, with a story from Christina Hodson, is due out February 7, 2020.