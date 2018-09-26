The cast of Birds of Prey finally has more to report than rumors and “Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn.”
Deadline confirms that Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have emerged victorious from the competitive casting process; both have signed on for the Cathy Yan-directed DC film. Robbie, of course, previously played breakout character Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad.
Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) will play the Huntress. Smollett-Bell (Underground, Jordan Peele’s upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country) will be Black Canary. Variety adds:
There are several versions of Huntress, aka Helena Bertinelli, throughout DC Comics, but the “Birds of Prey” version is a former mafia princess who was devastated at a young age when her family was killed in a mob hit, turning her into a vigilante and eventually leading her to join the Birds of Prey team. Black Canary, aka Dinah Lance, is a good-natured and idealistic streetfighter in the comics.
Still as-yet-undetermined, according to Deadline, is who will play Rene Montoya, a Gotham City police detective. It’s apparently down to Justina Machado and Roberta Colindrez, though we’ve heard DC’s Cassandra Cain could play a part a well.
Birds of Prey, with a story from Christina Hodson, is due out February 7, 2020.