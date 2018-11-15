Image: Álvaro Martínez, Al Barrionuevo, Raúl Fernández, Brad Anderson, Adriano Lucas, and Marilyn Patrizio (DC Comics)

Is there still hope for a Ghostbusters 3? Tom Hanks joins Miguel Sapochnik’s new post-apocalyptic project. The CW wants in on the world of fairytales. Plus, Felicia Day returns to Supernatural, Godzilla vs. Kong just keeps on casting half of Hollywood, and more snippets from Mary Poppins Returns. Spoilers, away!



Birds of Prey

Variety reports that newcomer Ella Jay Basco has entered talks to play the film’s version of Cassandra Cain, a former assassin who eventually became part of the Batgirl legacy by donning the mantle—in the current comics, however, she operates under the codename “Orphan.” Black Canary and Huntress have already been cast.

Bios

Deadline reports Tom Hanks will play the last man on Earth in Bios, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film from director Miguel Sapochnik, producer Robert Zemeckis and Amblin Entertainment.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Lance Reddick (The Wire, John Wick) is the latest actor to join Godzilla vs. Kong in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Bad Robot

Deadline also reports Bad Robot is now developing two horror projects, “a twist on a possession story” from screenwriter Blair Butler (Hell Fest) titled “The Steps,” and an untitled “female-driven horror allegory” from Megan Amram (The Good Place).

Alien: Awakening

Empire Magazine’s new “Empire Classics Alien Special” reveals the currently on-hold Alien: Awakening would have seen a return to the original film’s LV-426.

[John] Logan’s script would have seen the return of Prometheus’ Engineers, with that species’ survivors coming after the genocidal David. Setting-wise, Scott said it was obvious ‘We’re gonna actually go to the planet’. by which we assume he means LV-426.”

[HNEntertainment]

Ghostbusters 3

On a recent episode of AXS TV’s The Big Interview with Dan Rather, Dan Aykroyd stated, “there is a possibility of a reunion with the three remaining Ghostbusters. It’s being written right now.”

Mary Poppins Returns

Lin Manuel Miranda’s cockney accent continues to bewilder in the latest tease for the film.

Nobody’s Princess

Deadline reports the CW is now developing “a musical comedy” series from Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, “that reimagines the stories of four classic fairy tale princesses for today’s generation.” The show’s original music will be written by the songwriting duo, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.

Arrow



Oliver makes another life-changing decision in the synopsis for “The Slabside Redemption,” the seventh episode of season seven.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a choice that will affect his entire life, as well as the lives of everyone he cares about. James Bamford directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Rebecca Bellotto (#707). Original airdate 11/26/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Team Flash must stop a new meta-human named Weather Witch from killing her father, Weather Wizard, in the synopsis for this year’s Thanksgiving episode, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with unresolved anger over her father’s disappearance in the future, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must stop a powerful new meta, Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty), from killing her own father, Weather Wizard (guest star Liam Mcintyre). Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#507). Original airdate 11/27/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

While everyone else is busy tracking Agent Liberty, Lena goes to court in the synopsis for the November 25 episode, “Rather the Fallen Angel.”

James (Mehcad Brooks) falls in deeper with the Children of Liberty in his efforts to meet Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) follow a lead on Agent Liberty’s location, but things take a dark turn. Lena (Katie McGrath) kicks off her first set of trials. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#407). Original airdate 11/25/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

The Gifted

The Inner Circle begins to unravel in the synopsis for December 4th’s episode, “gaMe changer.”

Tensions within the Inner Circle are at an all-time high, as Andy comes to Rebecca’s defense against Reeva. After making an important discovery about Dr. Risman’s research, Lauren convinces Reed and Caitlin that they must take action to destroy it. Frustrated with not being taken seriously, Jace begins to strategize with the Purifiers. Meanwhile, the Mutant Underground continues to work on saving mutants. However, tensions flare between Blink and Thunderbird as they confront their differences in the all-new “gaMe changer” fall finale episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Dec. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-209) (TV-14 L, V)

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

The Winchesters team with Felicia Day to bag a human fly in pictures from tonight’s episode, “Optimism.” Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning gets weirded out in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi.”

Gotham

Finally, Bane debuts in the latest trailer for Gotham’s final season.

