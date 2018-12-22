Image: Screencap via YouTube

Aquaman’s in the limelight, but Marvel has its own ocean-faring counterpart, and he is not happy.

Namor the Sub-Mariner has a lot of the same things going for him as Aquaman. Child of Atlantean royalty? Check. Can breathe underwater? Check. Looks great without a shirt on? Check and check. And, well, if late night TV is any indication, they would maybe not be fans.



Recently, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Billy Eichner (!) played an outlandish version Namor, and he’s pissed. He’s pissed at Aquaman, pissed at the hero’s success, and pissed at his own relative absence in mainstream pop culture.

Poor Namor. Boy never gets his due. Maybe one of these days he’ll get a movie of his own, and him and Aquaman can get in a good ol’ fight.



