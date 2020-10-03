Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Billy Crudup Is in Talks to Join the Flash Movie, Again

Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Flash
The FlashEzra MillerBen AfleckBilly CrudupDCDC EntertainmentWarner Bros
Billy Crudup in 2019.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Billy Crudup, known for playing one of the bluest men in comic books, is in talks to join Ezra Miller’s The Flash. For a second time. Listen, it’s been a rough project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Crudup is in “early negotiations” to join the project, based on the version of the DC superhero first introduced in 2017 (and also 2021)‘s Justice League. Crudup, who previously played Barry Allen’s dad in Justice League, was previously attached to the project when it was being directed by Rick Famuyiwa. However, when Famuyiwa and… a whole other set of directors left the project, he did also.

Now, suddenly, the movie seems to be getting back on track, with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton attached, and Crudup might be back in play. And it’s not too surprising, as the current script reportedly features Barry going back in time to save his mother from dying, a turn of events that will presumably have quite an impact on his dear ol’ dad.

The project has no firmly set release date, but barring some time travel, it’s probably not going to be for a while. 

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

kingofdoma
KingOfDoma

I’d die laughing if it turned out he was playing Doctor Manhattan in this film too.