Bill & Ted Face the Music's Prequel Comic Finds the Dudes Deep in Their Songwriting Struggles

Bill and Ted have taken an excellent adventure and a bogus journey, and they’re soon to face the music. But what kind of trouble did they get into in the 30 years since we saw them last? Bill and Ted Are Doomed, a new prequel series from Dark Horse, will explore that in comic form—and io9 has an exclusive peek!
After their defeat of the sinister De Nomolos at the end of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the best friends should be feeling most triumphant. But a few years on, their intense devotion to Wyld Stallyns (insert air guitar) has yet to produce the song that will unite the world, and the rest of their lives aren’t going so great either—though fortunately, their young daughters appear to be growing up with a sense of humor.
Can a world tour set their destinies back on track? Read on for a glimpse of Bill and Ted Are Doomed #1, written by Evan Dorkin with art and color by Roger Langridge; cover artists are Dorkin and Sarah Dyer.
Pretzels ‘n’ cheese! Dark Horse Comics’ Bill and Ted Are Doomed #1 is out September 9; Bill & Ted Face the Music is out today.
DISCUSSION
I am so confused. They did write the song. And it was broadcast throughout the galaxy. They even showed how everything turned out back in ‘91.