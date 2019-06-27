Photo: Orion

“Sure, Missy. I mean Mom.”

Actors Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr. have just signed to reprise their roles as Bill’s “mom” Missy and Ted’s strict father in Bill & Ted Face the Music, according to Variety. Beck Bennett of Saturday Night Live is also joining the cast, playing Ted’s younger brother, Deacon.

Advertisement

But that’s not all. Deadline reports Glee’s Jayma Mays and Children’s Hospital’s Erinn Hayes have been cast as Bill and Ted’s wives. Mays is Bill’s wife, Princess Joanna, and Hayes is Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth. And, we must say, it’s nice to know both of those marriages have stood the test of time. Though Diane Franklin and Kimberley LaBelle originated the roles in 1989's Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the roles were recast for 1991's Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey—and now again for 2020's Face the Music.

They join an ensemble that already includes Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Bill and Ted’s daughters, which you can read more about in the link below, as well as franchise newcomers Scott Mescudi and Anthony Carrigan, and another familiar face, William “Death” Sadler.

Advertisement

Directed by Dean Parisot from a script by original creators Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, Bill & Ted Face the Music will follow the Wyld Stallions in their 50s. They’ve yet to fulfill their musical destinies and will try one more time, this time with a bit more history on their side, figurately and literally. (Meaning, they’re older, but they’ll still be traveling through time and meeting historical figures.)

Advertisement

We’re loving the balance of new and old characters Parisot is bringing together here. We just hope the film can come close to being as smart and funny as its two predecessors.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now filming for release August 21, 2020.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.