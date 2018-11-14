Image: Orion Pictures

In honor of Veterans Day, Homes For Our Troops—a nonprofit that helps build accessible homes for injured veterans—is running a celebrity-powered eBay fundraiser. You can bid on stuff like George Clooney’s fancy motorcycle—but the real top prize involves a pair of excellent time-traveling dudes.



Or, at least, the movie that they’ll soon appear in. In an exchange that appears to have unfolded over Twitter in real time, Ed Solomon (co-writer of the two existing Bill & Ted cult-classic movies, as well as the forthcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music) has offered up a righteous opportunity for a good cause:

Advertisement

As quick as you can say “Wyld Stallyns!” (followed by some fierce air guitar), the wheels were set in motion, and the bidding is now live. The full prize includes the aforementioned non-speaking walk-on role, as well as a set tour and dinner with Solomon (who’s also worked on movies like Men in Black and Now You See Me, and the HBO series Mosaic).

Though we have no proof beyond this generous gesture, we’ll take this as a tentative sign that the previously rumored-to-be-troubled Bill & Ted Face the Music is, indeed, still happening; the fine print on the auction listing notes that “production is slated for spring” with a TBD start date. (Also, hotel and airfare are not included, and there’s no guarantee you’d have an in-the-flesh Keanu Reeves sighting. Just putting that out there.)

The real bogus part, of course, is that putting yourself in the running will set you back at least $3,500, and probably more, since the bidding doesn’t end for another 22 hours as of this writing. However, if you’d still like to support Homes For Our Troops, the auction has some other items that aren’t quite as pricey (you can also donate directly thru the charity’s website).