Bill & Ted Face the Music in a Truly Excellent Trailer

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the Circle K. Image : Orion Pictures

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

DUDE.



It’s been nearly 30 years since we were last in the presence of San Dimas, California’s most bodacious time-traveling rock stars. But at last, the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which sees Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their iconic Valley-guys characters, is here—and it introduces some new faces, too.

Back in February, director Dean Parisot said that in the movie, “we’ve gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time”—and it sure looks like the Wyld Stallyns, now middle-aged but still excellent as ever, will have their work cut out for them.

Advertisement

Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Bill and Ted’s daughters; Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes as their wives (aka the Princesses, though the actors have been recast from the previous films); and, returning from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, fan-favorite William Sadler as the Grim Reaper.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is due out August 21.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.