Big Rumors About Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who Future

It might already be time’s up for the 13th Doctor. Image : BBC

Another gaming favourite could be coming to the Mortal Kombat movie. Even more Eternals merch leaks give us our best look yet at Ikaris. Get an up close look at Singular Point’s chonky new Godzilla. Plus, what’s to come in the Star Trek: Discovery season finale. To me, my spoilers!



Mortal Kombat

Comic Book notes actress Mel Jarnson (Harrow, Between Two Worlds) has been added to the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie’s IMDB page in an undisclosed role, speculated to be Kitana.

The Eternals

A close-up photo of Richard Madden’s Ikaris action figure has leaked.

Black Widow

Milla Jovovich recently spoke to Entertainmet Tonight about her daughter’s role in Black Widow as the young Natasha Romanoff.

On the one hand I’m terrified because I know how difficult this industry is. And on the other hand, I’m overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old. She’s grown up on sets with her dad and I and, you know, it seems like that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. We call her Baby Widow. She’s such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She’s just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set.

Black Wood



The Wendigo spells trouble for a Sioux Indian woman and the bandits holding her captive in the first teaser for Black Wood.

Doctor Who

According to a new report from the British tabloid The Mirror, Jodie Whittaker is rumored to step down as the Doctor by the end of the currently-filming thirteenth season.

It’s all very hush-hush, but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration. Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.

After the article’s publication, the BBC released the following statement:

We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.

[Digital Spy]

Cobra Kai

In light of Elisabeth Shue’s surprise return, showrunner Josh Heald stated “anybody” from the franchise’s “Miyagi-verse” is fair game to appear on Cobra Kai— suggesting Hilary Swank’s character, Julie Pierce, from 1994's The Next Karate Kid has at least been considered.

We won’t comment on what our future plans are with anybody who’s a legacy character from those movies other than to say that we have a long story left to tell. We always leave the door wide open for anybody from the Miyagi-verse to come in and out of the series.

[TV Line]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Meanwhile, Murphy’s Multiverse reports Elijah Richardson will appear in two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Eli “The Patriot” Bradley, grandson of Isaiah Bradley and former leader of the Young Avengers.

What If...?

According to executive producer A.C. Bradley, the What If...? animated series will include “more than a few” yet-to-be announced MCU cameos.

WandaVision

In conversation with SFX Magazine (via The Direct), director Matt Shakman revealed “it’s going to be a mad sprint to the finish line” to complete post-production on WandaVision before its January 15 release date.

We wrapped with very little time before the show has to air, so it’s going to be a mad sprint to the finish line, even more so than many [Marvel Studios] films have had. The fact that we did have that post-process in the middle allowed us to finish up quicker than maybe we would have if we had just shot straight through and then just started post.

Godzilla: Singular Point

Netflix has also released a new image of Godzilla as he appears in the upcoming anime, Singular Point.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Spoiler TV has synopses for “Instinct” and “Imposter”, the two January 19 episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Instinct - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO GRIN AND BEAR IT - A female gig worker arrives at a stranger’s home for an odd job but starts to suspect that her seemingly genial host might be a serial killer - and she’s his next target. Sunita Prasad, Tyler Johnston, Leanne Lapp, Andrew Job, Stephanie Cho and Josh Epstein star. Spear Sisters (Kailey and Sam) directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi. (#202). Original airdate 1/19/2021.

Imposter - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) I WORK SO HARD - Charles, the lone Asian American financial advisor at a high-profile investment firm, is on the cusp of receiving an award from senior management when he realizes he is being stalked by a terrifying stranger who looks just like him. Lou Ticzon, Emily Tennant, David Lennon, Jasmine Vega, Carolyn Fe, Andrew Airlie, Gordon Comier and Sarah Cantuba star. Jen Liao directed the episode written by Pornsak Pichetshote. (#205). Original airdate 1/19/2021.

Star Trek: Discovery



Finally, Star Trek does Die Hard—again—in the trailer for “That Hope is You, Part 2”, this week’s season finale of Star Trek: Discovery.

Banner art by Jim Cook