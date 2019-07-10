Photo: Kwaku Alston (Disney Studios)

When Disney first released the track list for the upcoming remake of The Lion King, one song was conspicuously missing. Now we have an answer. Nala is getting a new song, “Spirit,” which will also be featured on a companion album called The Lion King: The Gift, executive produced by Beyoncé Knowles.



In a press release, Parkwood Entertainment unveiled “Spirit,” a new song created for Disney’s The Lion King, that’s featured during “a pivotal scene with Beyoncé’s character.” The song was co-written and co-produced by Knowles, and is sure to be a top contender for a Best Song Oscar at the next Academy Awards. Come on, just listen to it, it’s epic as hell.

Not only is it an original track for the upcoming film, it’s also the debut song for the movie’s companion album, The Lion King: The Gift. The album contains original works inspired by the events of the film, and features a variety of artists and genres. Knowles called the album “sonic cinema,” using the power of music to weave the story of Simba’s journey.

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” Knowles said. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

The Lion King movie soundtrack comes out July 11, and The Lion King: The Gift is set to come out July 19, which is the same date the movie will be released.

